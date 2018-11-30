En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Suci Sedya Utami    •    30 November 2018 12:48 WIB
Energy (en)
En Business (En)
Sukandar Named as Acting SKK Migas Chairman
Illustration (Photo:AFP)

Jakarta: The Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry has appointed Sukandar as the acting chairman of The Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas).

He replaced Amien Sunaryadi who entered retirement. He previously served as the deputy chairman of SKK Migas. 

"He has taken his new position since Monday," the ESDM ministry oil and gas director general Djoko Siswanto told reporters on Thursday.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.


(WAH)

