Sukandar Named as Acting SKK Migas Chairman

Jakarta: The Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry has appointed Sukandar as the acting chairman of The Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas).



He replaced Amien Sunaryadi who entered retirement. He previously served as the deputy chairman of SKK Migas.

"He has taken his new position since Monday," the ESDM ministry oil and gas director general Djoko Siswanto told reporters on Thursday.