JCI Slumps 0.501%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 9.6 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 6.9 trillion rupiah.

As many as 93 stocks were up, 236 stocks were down and 94 stocks were unchanged.The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) decreased by 1.160 percent to 727.656 points. The LQ45 index decreased by 0.450 percent to 936.550 points.The mining sector decreased by 2.255 percent to 1,465.517 points. The miscellaneous sector decreased by 1.421 percent to 1,494.240 points.(WAH)