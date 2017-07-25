JCI Down 0.256% in First Session

En
Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    25 Juli 2017 12:48 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 14.836 points or 0.256 percent to 5,786.752 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached 3.4 billion shares worth around 2.4 trillion rupiah.

As many as 124 stocks were up, 175 stocks were down and 119 stocks were unchanged.

The index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 3.403 points or 0.350 percent to 969.099 points in the morning.

The top losers were PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG), PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).

The top gainers were PT Marga Abhinaya Abadi Tbk (MABA), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI) and PT  Minna Padi Investama Tbk (PADI).


