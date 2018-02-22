JCI Drops 50.34 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.76 percent or 50.34 points to 6,593.06 on Thursday, February 22, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 13.62 billion shares worth around 7.64 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 224 stocks were down, 135 were up and 120 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.13 percent or 12.67 points to 1,105.24 in the closing session.In the afternoon session, the top losers were PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG), Pt Darma Henwa Tbk (DEWA) and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BBNI).On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Borneo Olah Sarana Sukses Tbk (BOSS), PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOMF) and PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI).(WAH)