JCI Drops 50.34 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.76 percent or 50.34 points to 6,593.06 on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 13.62 billion shares worth around 7.64 trillion rupiahs.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased byy 0.84 percent or 54.72 points to 6,578.18 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 17.93 points to 6,523.45 on Monday, February 12, 2018.
Asian markets struggled to hold early gains on Monday after last week's global rout, with analysts warning of further volatili…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.6 percent or 39.11 points to 6,505.52 on Friday, February 9, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 72.13 points to 6,472.51 before break on Friday.
Asian trading floors were a sea of red once again on Friday as the global rout returned with a vengeance on intensifying fears abo…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.77 points to 6,544.63 on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.14 percent, or 9.27 points to 6,525.6 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.87 percent or 56.33 points to 6,534.87 on Wednesday, Februari 7, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.15 percent or by 74.18 points to 6,552.72 before break on Wednesday.
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 83 points to Rp13,582 per dollar on Thursday, Febru…
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has revealed that electricity tariffs may remain unchanged until the end of 2019.
Britain's economy expanded last year less than first thought, official data revealed on Thursday, adding to concerns that Brex…
Saudi Arabia is to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade, an official said Thursday, as the kingdo…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or 9 points from RP13,573 per dollar to Rp13,582 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.29 percent or 19.48 points to 6,643.4 on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
The Transportation Ministry has admitted a moratorium on flyover construction projects may delay a number of strategic infrastruct…
South Korea signed a free trade deal with five Central American countries on Wednesday, even as Seoul and Washington spar over the…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.39 percent or 26.41 points to 6,662.88 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
Banking giant HSBC more than doubled pre-tax profit to $17.2 billion in 2017, it announced Tuesday, after a recovery drive to stre…