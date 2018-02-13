JCI Rises 54.72 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased byy 0.84 percent or 54.72 points to 6,578.18 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 13.54 billion shares worth around 8.41 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 218 stocks were up, 145 were down and 112 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.08 percent or 11.88 points to 1,109.23 at the end of the closing session.In the second session, the top gainers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT Traada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) and PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA0.On the other hand, the top losers were PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG), PT Rimo International Lestari Tbk (RIMO) and PT PElangi Indah Canindo Tbk (PICO).(WAH)