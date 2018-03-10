Jokowi Wanted Integrated Industrial Area to be Expanded

Gresik: President Joko Widodo during his working visit to Gresik Friday, March 9, 2018, inaugurated the development of Java Integrated Industrial and Ports Estate (JIIPE). JIIPE is a concept of merging industrial parks, ports, and settlements that are integrated with each other.



President Jokowi claimed to be interested in the concept of this region. The area located in Manyar, Kabupaten Gresik, East Java provides a number of facilities and access from the port area to the factory and industrial areas.



"Why I am happy with this region? This is an integrated area, there are ports, there are industrial areas, there is also power plant and harbor," said the President, as told by Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of the President, Saturday March 10, 2018.



According to him, an integrated industrial area such as JIIPE needs to be expanded so that more jobs are open. The President also revealed that in his operation, JIIPE is working with small business actors as well as boarding school environment.



"I appreciate that JIIPE is also working with ponpes, I appreciate it, the way cooperation like JIIPE can be imitated," he said.



JIIPE consisting of a 400-hectare harbor, an industrial estate of 1,761 hectares and a residential area of ??800 hectares is expected to continue to work with small businesses to boost the economy.



"I leave the industrial area to invite SMEs to work together, do not let the big ones, the small ones pulled in. This is the economy of Pancasila that we develop, there is no harm to the small and medium," he said.



In addition, the Head of State once again advised the relevant ranks to improve by improving the licensing process that is still considered to be convoluted. For, he repeatedly said that the key to boosting Indonesia's economy is to increase exports and encourage investment into Indonesia.



"What has become our weakness must be addressed like an overly long licensing matter," he said, adding: "The investment opens the widest possible field of work, and if it takes too long, who wants to open a factory in Indonesia?" the President said.



Also present was accompanying President and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Airlangga Hartarto Minister of Industry, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, State Secretary of Pratikno, Minister of Agriculture and Spatial/Head of BPN Sofyan Djalil and East Java Governor Soekarwo.

(FJR)