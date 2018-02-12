En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Rises 17.93 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    12 Februari 2018 18:33 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 17.93 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 17.93 points to 6,523.45 on Monday, February 12, 2018.

According to RTI, today's transaction volume was about 15.64 billion shares worth around 7.74 trillion rupiahs.

Baca juga
Furthermore, as many as 264 stocks were up, 116 were down and 105 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.03 percent or 0.31 points to 1,097.35 at the end of the second session.

In the afternoon session, the top gainers were PT Hanson International Tbk (MYRX), PT Rimo International Lestari Tbk (RIMO) and PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT).

On the other hand, the top losers were PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA), PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN) and PT Kresna Graha Investama Tbk (KREN).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.2931 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv