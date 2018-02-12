JCI Rises 17.93 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 17.93 points to 6,523.45 on Monday, February 12, 2018.



According to RTI, today's transaction volume was about 15.64 billion shares worth around 7.74 trillion rupiahs.

Furthermore, as many as 264 stocks were up, 116 were down and 105 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.03 percent or 0.31 points to 1,097.35 at the end of the second session.In the afternoon session, the top gainers were PT Hanson International Tbk (MYRX), PT Rimo International Lestari Tbk (RIMO) and PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA), PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN) and PT Kresna Graha Investama Tbk (KREN).(WAH)