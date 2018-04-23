Fishermen Banned from Entering Komodo National Park

Kupang: The Komodo National Park Management has banned fishermen from operating in diving sites in the park in order to preserve the ecosystem.
"Diving sites are protected and preserved for diving tourism destinations, so fishermen are not allowed to catch fish in those areas," said Budi Kurniawan, head of the Komodo National Park Office, said on Monday.
An integrated patrol team of the national park and local water police, during a joint operation on April 12-20, 2018, nabbed several traditional fishermen from Labuan Bajo and Borong, East Manggarai, for fishing the diving sites.
After signing letters pledging that they would not come back to the sites for fishing, the fishermen were released.
Founded in 1980, Komodo National Park is a home of the endemic Komodo dragon, the world`s only surviving prehistoric giant lizard.
The Park includes the three larger islands Komodo, Rinca and Padar, as well as numerous smaller ones, for a total area of 1,817 square kilometers.
In 1977, Komodo National Park was named a biosphere reserve by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). And in 1991, UNESCO named the island accommodating around 3,000 komodo dragons, a world heritage. (Antara)
