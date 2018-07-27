Jakarta to Promote Tourism during Asian Games

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial administration will offer tourism packages to entertain Asian Games athletes, an official said Friday.
"We also have prepared tourism events to attract foreign visitors," said Jakarta Tourism and Culture Agency acting head Asiantoro said in a written statement.
Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga Uno has claim that the capital city of Indonesia is ready to stage the 2018 Asian Games.
LeBron James signed his new four-year NBA contract worth $154 million with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, with Lakers president…
Spain's media said goodbye to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo while Italy's welcomed him on Friday after persistent reports th…
LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
An annual chili pepper festival kicked off Monday in central China's spice-loving Hunan province with a chili-eating contest i…
Yuki Tatsumi was waiting tables at an izakaya pub in Japan's Kyoto when something on the table caught his eye -- a chopstick w…
The chairman of South Korea's Asiana Airlines on Wednesday apologised after many of its planes took off without any in-flight …
Burger King, McDonald's and Starbucks are among dozens of companies fined for violating a new ban on single-use plastics in In…
Resplendent in shocking pink, a sleek "Hello Kitty" bullet train, complete with special carriages festooned with images …
"Join us comrade!" tourists are warmly greeted, as they climb into a vintage car that is no longer produced for a visit …
The Tokyo DisneySea theme park is getting a $2.3 billion overhaul and adding a section based on the wildly popular movie "Fro…
Israel has already been credited with making the desert bloom. Now it hopes to make it boom -- with tourists.
Ken Chan has come a long way since he started out wheeling a trolley in a dim sum restaurant, becoming the first chef in his adopt…