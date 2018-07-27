Jakarta to Promote Tourism during Asian Games

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial administration will offer tourism packages to entertain Asian Games athletes, an official said Friday.



"We also have prepared tourism events to attract foreign visitors," said Jakarta Tourism and Culture Agency acting head Asiantoro said in a written statement.

The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports."In the same time, Jakarta will have a great sale. In addition, the city will also have an international music festival," he said.(WAH)