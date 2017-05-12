En
Jokowi to Attend One Belt One Road Summit in Beijing

G7 Partners Seek Common Ground With Trump

Indonesia-Chile Agree Stronger Trade Relations

Inflation Can Reach 0.27% in May:Central Bank

JCI Surges 0.393%

These 4 Foods Could Cause Dehydration

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    12 Mei 2017 23:57 WIB
health
En Food & Travel (En)
These 4 Foods Could Cause Dehydration
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com Jakarta: Many foods could cause dehydration. Several foods could trigger thirst.

You should be cautious with these foods:

1. Energy drinks
They cannot maintain body fluid.

2. Low carbohydrate foods
They will affect fluid balance.

3. High protein foods
They will worsen liquid loss.

4. Diuretic foods
They will increase urine production.


(WAH)

