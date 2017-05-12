These 4 Foods Could Cause Dehydration

Metrotvnews.com Jakarta: Many foods could cause dehydration. Several foods could trigger thirst.
You should be cautious with these foods:
Jellyfish stings could harm your body. Jellyfsh stings even could threaten your life.
Diabetic patients should monitor their eating habits. Diabetic patients should control their blood sugar levels.
Several foods could worsen inflammation. A number of foods could exacerbate pain.
These are signs of lack of potassium.
Free radicals could cause various health issues. Free radicals could trigger various cancer types.
Chapped lips are not only caused by diseases. Chapped lips are also caused by other factors.
Some foods could trigger cardiovascular diseases. Some foods could obstruct cardiovascular organs.
Sleep can provide many heathy benefits. Lack of sleep can cause various health issues.
You could prolong aging process. You could maintain healthy body and mind.
Stomach cramp could be caused by various diseases. Stomach cramp could also be caused by other factors.
Frozen foods have many advantages. Frozen foods even have several health benefits.
Warm water can provide health benefits. Tepid water can prevent diseases.
Orange has a lot of good nutrients. The fruit has a lot of health benefits.
Some ingredients can be stored for a long time. Several ingredients can be preserved without a refrigerator.
Healthy foods will not only provide energy. Nutritious foods will also maintain mood.
Some foods cannot be consumed raw. These foods should be processed properly.