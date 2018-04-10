New Bali's Push Accor's Expansion of 94 Projects

Jakarta: AccorHotels is readying to expand investment into the country, including 'New Bali’s' such as Mandalika (Lombok) and Labuan Bajo (Komodo), to meet its development pipeline of 94 projects.



The Paris based chain hotel is on track to reach 200 hotels in Indonesia by 2020, a goal set up two years ago, said Garth Simmons, AccorHotels’ COO for Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, speaking at a media briefing in Jakarta on Tuesday.



"We see the importance of having new destinations beyond Bali and in support of the government’s focus on developing 10 new destinations," said Simmons, as stated in TTGAsia, Monday April 9, 2018.



Currently, AccorHotels operates 115 hotels and more than 23,000 rooms in 36 cities across the country, with the bulk located in the key business and tourist cities.



Vice President of development for Indonesia and Malaysia AccorHotels, Rio Kondo said: "Jakarta has the biggest number of our properties. We operate 32 hotels (nearly 3,000 rooms) and 15 more in the pipeline. Bali comes second with 21 hotels (more than 2,000 rooms) and 10 more properties in the pipeline. In Central Java we operate 12 hotels (2,000 rooms) and nine more to come."



The group is developing Pullman Mandalika, with 251 rooms and direct beach access, targeted to open in 2021, according to Rio. Meanwhile, the cliff-top Mercure Komodo Labuan Bajo, with 200 rooms, is scheduled for a launch in 2020.



AccorHotels has also signed its first hotel in Bengkulu and taken up the management of Nexa Hotels in Bandung, owned by Telkom Indonesia.



"We are in talks for hotels in Tanjung Kelayang (Belitung), Borobudur (Central Java), Lake Toba (North Sumatera) and Kepulauan Seribu (Thousand Islands, Jakarta),” added Rio.



Other key projects in the pipeline as it marks 25 years of operation in Indonesia, include the 236-room Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills in Ciawi, West Java (opening December 2018); the 241-room Grand Mercure Surabaya and the 165-room Ciwaruga Botanica Bandung-M Gallery (latter two opening in 2019).



"We will also have the first Novotel Suites, a serviced apartment concept for extended stay, in Malioboro, Yogyakarta. We are expecting this 290-room property to open in 4Q of this year," Rio continued.



Besides, AccorHotels expects to roll out recently acquired as well as newly created brands to Indonesia, including Swissôtel, Mama Shelter and 25 Hours Hotel.





(FJR)