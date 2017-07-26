These 4 Foods Contain Caffeine

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Some foods and drinks contain caffeine just like coffee. These foods and drinks have the same effect as a cup of coffee.



1. Almonds

A handful of almonds contain 24 mg of caffeine.

2. Energy drinksMost energy drinks contain lots of caffeine. 20 ml of the drink has 45-50 mg of caffeine.3. Protein snacksProtein snacks contain caffeine, although only in small amount.4. Soda drinksMost soda drinks contain lots of caffeine. 355 ml of the beverage has 45 mg of caffeine.(WAH)