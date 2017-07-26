En
These 4 Foods Contain Caffeine

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    26 Juli 2017 23:06 WIB
health
En Food & Travel (En)
These 4 Foods Contain Caffeine
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Some foods and drinks contain caffeine just like coffee. These foods and drinks have the same effect as a cup of coffee.

1. Almonds 
A handful of almonds contain 24 mg of caffeine. 

2. Energy drinks
Most energy drinks contain lots of caffeine. 20 ml of the drink has 45-50 mg of caffeine.
 
3. Protein snacks
Protein snacks contain caffeine, although only in small amount.

4. Soda drinks
Most soda drinks contain lots of caffeine. 355 ml of the beverage has 45 mg of caffeine.


(WAH)

