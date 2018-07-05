A 'Japanese Tip': the Origami Art Left by Diners

Kameoka: Yuki Tatsumi was waiting tables at an izakaya pub in Japan's Kyoto when something on the table caught his eye -- a chopstick wrapper folded and fiddled into an abstract shape.
It was the catalyst for a collection that now includes some 15,000 pieces of found "origami art" made by customers folding the paper sleeves that cover chopsticks at Japanese restaurants.
South Korea will tighten its refugee laws, it said Friday, after protests over the arrival of hundreds of asylum-seekers who fled …
China has announced sectors of the economy where it will ease foreign investment rules, with leaders stepping up efforts to portra…
A Japanese probe has reached an asteroid 300 million kilometres away to collect information about the birth of the solar system an…
North Korea is carrying out rapid improvements to its nuclear research facility, a monitor said on Wednesday, despite declaring a …
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
The chairman of South Korea's Asiana Airlines on Wednesday apologised after many of its planes took off without any in-flight …
Burger King, McDonald's and Starbucks are among dozens of companies fined for violating a new ban on single-use plastics in In…
Resplendent in shocking pink, a sleek "Hello Kitty" bullet train, complete with special carriages festooned with images …
"Join us comrade!" tourists are warmly greeted, as they climb into a vintage car that is no longer produced for a visit …
The Tokyo DisneySea theme park is getting a $2.3 billion overhaul and adding a section based on the wildly popular movie "Fro…
Israel has already been credited with making the desert bloom. Now it hopes to make it boom -- with tourists.
Ken Chan has come a long way since he started out wheeling a trolley in a dim sum restaurant, becoming the first chef in his adopt…
It's one small step for Thailand, one giant leap for Southeast Asia's smelliest fruit.
Wi-Fi, baked goods and trendy coffee: gone are the days of deprivation at Everest base camp, with hipster perks and modern conveni…