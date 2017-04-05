Booking Hotel Long Before Trip

En
Burger
Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    05 April 2017 23:44 WIB
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: You should book your hotel room long before your trip. You may get cheaper prices. You may also get more variative options.

1. Recommendation
You should check internet reviews.

2. Location
You should choose accessible locations.

3. Transportation
You should check local public transports.

4. Security
You should search nearest police stations.


