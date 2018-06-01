Final Fruit-ier: Thailand Sends Smelly Durian into Space

Bangkok: It's one small step for Thailand, one giant leap for Southeast Asia's smelliest fruit.
Thailand plans to shoot durian into orbit to test its durability in a project that could see the staple "king of fruits" consumed in zero-gravity conditions.
