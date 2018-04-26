Philippines Closes Boracay to Tourists under High Security

Manila: The Philippines shuttered its most famous holiday island Boracay to tourists on Thursday for a six-month clean-up, which the government has imposed with a muscular show of its security forces.
Coast guard boats were on patrol and assault-rifle wielding police were posted at entry points to the once-pristine island that has become tainted by heavy commercialisation and overdevelopment.
Bungling, distortion and diplomatic doublespeak have hollowed out the deal to repatriate Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar, with…
A Belarusian model detained in Thailand who claims to have revelations about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was …
The Philippines has announced its best-known holiday island Boracay will be closed to tourists for six months over concerns that t…
President Rodrigo Duterte has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the UN human rights chief, calling him "empty-headed" in…
A pig-tailed macaque yanked at a coconut on a piece of string until it fell to the floor, a small victory for the simian student a…
Filipino zealots marked Good Friday with a bloody display of religious frenzy by having themselves nailed to crosses and whipping …
Myanmar's parliament on Wednesday elected a staunch ally of Aung San Suu Kyi as the country's new president, allowing her …
The Malaysian government sought Wednesday to redraw the electoral map in what critics slammed as a bid to rig forthcoming polls, s…
Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw resigned suddenly on Wednesday leaving the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi withou…
A 39-year-old business tycoon entered Thailand's political bear-pit on Thursday with the launch of a new progressive party, co…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
The Komodo National Park Management has banned fishermen from operating in diving sites in the park in order to preserve the ecosy…
The Philippines is set to deploy hundreds of riot police to top holiday island Boracay to keep travellers out and head off potenti…
China is encouraging its southern island of Hainan to develop horse racing and introduce a raft of reforms as Beijing pushes the t…
AccorHotels is readying to expand investment into the country, including 'New Bali’s'.
Japanese entrepreneurs were interested to invest in North Sumatra's tourism sector, especially in Lake Toba area.
For the first time in history, hamburger sales in France have soared higher than the classic baguette jambon-beurre sandwich as Fr…
Indonesia has great potentials in maritime tourism that is highly in demand by European tourists.
Regardless the eruption of Mount Agung in Bali last year, but Indonesia made it to beat Malaysia, Philippines, United States, Sout…
There are various ways to lose weight, including managing your eating pattern. Soup, a flavory and broth-based dish that is easy t…
Many foods are highly beneficial for the body. Some foods are also benficial for the brain.