Frozen Foods Could Cause These 4 Health issues

Torie Natalova    •    17 Mei 2017 23:30 WIB
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Frozen foods can bring negative effects. Frozen foods can give health issues. 

Avoiding frozen foods can prevent these problems:

1. Frequent headache
Monosodium glutamate can trigger migraine.

2. Poor sleep
Carbohydrates can affect blood sugar levels.

3. Troubled stomach
Additives can prompt digestive diseases.

4. Bad skin
Sugar can exacerbate acne.


(WAH)

