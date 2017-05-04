En
4 Types of Healthy Frozen Foods

Torie Natalova    •    04 Mei 2017 23:49 WIB
health
En Food & Travel (En)
4 Types of Healthy Frozen Foods
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Frozen foods have many advantages. Frozen foods even have several health benefits.

These Frozen foods have a lot of nutrients:

1. Frozen vegetables
They contain various vitamins.

2. Frozen fruits
They maintain various vitamins.

3. Frozen seafood products
They are usually more clean.

4. Frozen baby food products
They are usually more healthy.


