Indonesia Maritime Tourism Shows it Potential at Berlin Fair

Berlin: Indonesia is promoting maritime tourism potentials at the world's largest tourist exhibition, ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin) held in Berlin, Germany on March 7-11, 2018.
Indonesian Ambassador to Germany Arif Havas Oegroseno here on Friday said as an archipelagic country, Indonesia has great potentials in maritime tourism that is highly in demand by European tourists.
Oegroseno said he would explore potential markets for Indonesia's maritime tourism and offer it to foreign tourists in the event which was participated in by about 10 thousand participants from 180 countries around the world and would be visited by at least 100,000 people.
According to Oegroseno, Indonesia's participation in the tourism exhibition is aimed at introducing the national potential of maritime tourism, arts, cultures, diversity, and hospitality.
The Indonesian Pavilion which carries the theme of Maritime, Bali Diversity and Culture showcases Phinisi ships from South Sulawesi and Balinese traditional architecture such as Bentar Temple.
The ambassador said Bali has become a world-wide tourist attraction so that he hoped Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali could be like Soekarno Hatta airport in Cengkareng to facilitate tourists who want to visit the island.
Having many beautiful places, Indonesia is working to develop 10 new destinations located across the country.
The 10 places are Borobudur in Central Java, Mandalika on Lombok Island (West Nusa Tenggara), Labuan Bajo in Flores (East Nusa Tenggara), Bromo-Tengger-Semeru in East Java, Thousand Islands in North Jakarta, Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Wakatobi in Southeast Sulawesi, Tanjung Lesung in Banten, Morotai in the northern region of Halmahera in the Maluku Islands and Tanjung Kelayang in Belitung (Bangka Belitung).
The government has focused on developing and promoting the 10 new destinations, particularly through the 'Wonderful Indonesia' promotion, to improve its tourism competitiveness globally. (Antara)
(FJR)
Penting bagi setiap orang untuk mengelola keuangan dengan baik dan berdisiplin menaatinya.
Belum banyak orang tahu cara menggunakan smartphone mereka untuk memaksimalkan uang yang telah…
Regardless the eruption of Mount Agung in Bali last year, but Indonesia made it to beat Malaysia, Philippines, United States, Sout…
There are various ways to lose weight, including managing your eating pattern. Soup, a flavory and broth-based dish that is easy t…
Many foods are highly beneficial for the body. Some foods are also benficial for the brain.
A number of activities could eradicate fatique. These activities ould rejuvenate the body.
Many food ingredients could trigger digestive issues. Some food ingredients could affect digestive organs.
There are a lot of people who love durian. However, there are also people who hate the fruit.
Many people should monitor their foods. They should maintain their blood sugar levels.
These are some effects of consuming too much spicy foods.
Many people love chocolate cakes. What are common mistakes when making cholocate cakes?
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will attend the Pesona Parahyangan Independence Carnival in Bandung, West Java on Satursd…