Indonesia Maritime Tourism Shows it Potential at Berlin Fair

Berlin: Indonesia is promoting maritime tourism potentials at the world's largest tourist exhibition, ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin) held in Berlin, Germany on March 7-11, 2018.



Indonesian Ambassador to Germany Arif Havas Oegroseno here on Friday said as an archipelagic country, Indonesia has great potentials in maritime tourism that is highly in demand by European tourists.



Oegroseno said he would explore potential markets for Indonesia's maritime tourism and offer it to foreign tourists in the event which was participated in by about 10 thousand participants from 180 countries around the world and would be visited by at least 100,000 people.



According to Oegroseno, Indonesia's participation in the tourism exhibition is aimed at introducing the national potential of maritime tourism, arts, cultures, diversity, and hospitality.



The Indonesian Pavilion which carries the theme of Maritime, Bali Diversity and Culture showcases Phinisi ships from South Sulawesi and Balinese traditional architecture such as Bentar Temple.



The ambassador said Bali has become a world-wide tourist attraction so that he hoped Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali could be like Soekarno Hatta airport in Cengkareng to facilitate tourists who want to visit the island.



Having many beautiful places, Indonesia is working to develop 10 new destinations located across the country.



The 10 places are Borobudur in Central Java, Mandalika on Lombok Island (West Nusa Tenggara), Labuan Bajo in Flores (East Nusa Tenggara), Bromo-Tengger-Semeru in East Java, Thousand Islands in North Jakarta, Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Wakatobi in Southeast Sulawesi, Tanjung Lesung in Banten, Morotai in the northern region of Halmahera in the Maluku Islands and Tanjung Kelayang in Belitung (Bangka Belitung).



The government has focused on developing and promoting the 10 new destinations, particularly through the 'Wonderful Indonesia' promotion, to improve its tourism competitiveness globally. (Antara)

