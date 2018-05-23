French Gourmets Cheesed Off at New Camembert Rules

Caen: From lawmakers to Michelin-starred chefs, gourmets across France are seriously cheesed off at new rules that they say could put the country's famed Camembert on the brink of extinction and destroy its reputation.
The culinary row erupted over a recent deal signed between milk producers and Camembert manufacturers in the Normandy region, the cradle of the pungent soft cheese.
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and his glamorous fiancee Meghan Markle is a moment of light relief for a Britain weighed down b…
A waxwork of Meghan Markle wearing a replica of her diamond engagement ring was unveiled on Wednesday at London's Madame Tussa…
Orphaned as an infant, three-year-old Patrick takes a wary view of visitors. He crouches low, licks his claws and starts humming, …
Armenia's parliament on Tuesday elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister after he spearheaded weeks of mass…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
For decades, experts warned that eating eggs raises levels of unhealthy cholesterol. But a study Tuesday said an egg a day may act…
Tourism regulation in Antarctica has become an urgent matter due to environmental threats, officials from the 53 member countries …
The plane that flew Kim Jong Un to China this week is officially known as "Chammae-1", or Goshawk-1, after the national …
Swiss food giant Nestle announced Monday it will pay $7.15 billion in cash for the rights to market Starbucks products around the …
Over the past decade Chinese investors have conquered dozens of chateaux in Bordeaux, France's famed wine-growing region.
The Philippines shuttered its most famous holiday island Boracay to tourists on Thursday for a six-month clean-up, which the gover…
The Komodo National Park Management has banned fishermen from operating in diving sites in the park in order to preserve the ecosy…
The Philippines is set to deploy hundreds of riot police to top holiday island Boracay to keep travellers out and head off potenti…
China is encouraging its southern island of Hainan to develop horse racing and introduce a raft of reforms as Beijing pushes the t…