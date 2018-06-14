Let It Grow: Tokyo DisneySea Adds 'Frozen' in $2.3 Billion Expansion

Tokyo: The Tokyo DisneySea theme park is getting a $2.3 billion overhaul and adding a section based on the wildly popular movie "Frozen" to its offerings, its operator said Thursday.
Oriental Land, which runs the ocean-themed park as well as the adjacent Tokyo Disneyland and hotels, said the 250-billion-yen ($2.3-billion) undertaking will be the most expensive expansion plan in the site's 35-year history.
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shared warm words and a historic handshake Tuesday as they held an unprecedented summit to tackle a t…
North Korean and US negotiators met in Singapore Monday for final preparations on the eve of an unprecedented summit between Kim J…
Chinese President Xi Jinping treated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to a state visit on Friday as the neighbouring giants forg…
Seoul is in three-way talks with Pyongyang and Washington for an early agreement on formally ending the decades-old Korean War, it…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Israel has already been credited with making the desert bloom. Now it hopes to make it boom -- with tourists.
Ken Chan has come a long way since he started out wheeling a trolley in a dim sum restaurant, becoming the first chef in his adopt…
It's one small step for Thailand, one giant leap for Southeast Asia's smelliest fruit.
Wi-Fi, baked goods and trendy coffee: gone are the days of deprivation at Everest base camp, with hipster perks and modern conveni…
From lawmakers to Michelin-starred chefs, gourmets across France are seriously cheesed off at new rules that they say could put th…
For decades, experts warned that eating eggs raises levels of unhealthy cholesterol. But a study Tuesday said an egg a day may act…
Tourism regulation in Antarctica has become an urgent matter due to environmental threats, officials from the 53 member countries …
The plane that flew Kim Jong Un to China this week is officially known as "Chammae-1", or Goshawk-1, after the national …
Swiss food giant Nestle announced Monday it will pay $7.15 billion in cash for the rights to market Starbucks products around the …