En
Burger

Most Popular

Let It Grow: Tokyo DisneySea Adds 'Frozen' in $2.3 Billion Expansion

Let It Grow: Tokyo DisneySea Adds 'Frozen' in $2.3 Billion Expansion

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Freed ahead of World Cup

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Freed ahead of World Cup

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Let It Grow: Tokyo DisneySea Adds 'Frozen' in $2.3 Billion Expansion

   •    14 Juni 2018 16:56 WIB
east asia (en)
En Food & Travel (En)
Let It Grow: Tokyo DisneySea Adds 'Frozen' in $2.3 Billion Expansion
The expansion plan will be the most expensive in the site's 35-year history. (Photo:AFP/Toshifumi Kitamura)

Tokyo: The Tokyo DisneySea theme park is getting a $2.3 billion overhaul and adding a section based on the wildly popular movie "Frozen" to its offerings, its operator said Thursday.

Oriental Land, which runs the ocean-themed park as well as the adjacent Tokyo Disneyland and hotels, said the 250-billion-yen ($2.3-billion) undertaking will be the most expensive expansion plan in the site's 35-year history.

Baca juga
The project will add attractions replicating the Kingdom of Arendelle from "Frozen", a tower inhabited by Rapunzel in the movie "Tangled", and a Neverland for Peter Pan and his friends, along with a new 475-room hotel.

Tokyo Disneyland, which has attracted huge crowds since it opened in 1983, is already going through a major upgrade to add new attractions.

More than 30 million people visit the combined Disney Resort every year, with numbers expected to increase as Japan works to boost tourism with a goal of 40 million foreign visitors by 2020 when it hosts the Olympic Games. (AFP)


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - food-travel-en/ rendering in 0.0431 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv