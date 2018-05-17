Antarctica Tourism Regulation Urgent for Environment: Summit

Buenos Aires: Tourism regulation in Antarctica has become an urgent matter due to environmental threats, officials from the 53 member countries of the Antarctic Treaty warned at their annual meeting, held this week in Buenos Aires.
In the absence of rules, travel agencies offer trips to the region on boats sometimes equipped with helicopters or submarines, according to Segolene Royal, French ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic poles.
More of a giant France-sized glacier in Antarctica is floating on the ocean than previously thought, scientists said Tuesday, rais…
Governments should focus on "greener" policies to improve the supply and quality of water as climate change and a growin…
Earth is enduring a mass species extinction, scientists say, the first since the demise of the dinosaurs and only the sixth in hal…
A vast new marine protected area has been created in the Indian Ocean around the Seychelle islands, the government announced Thurs…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed the Citarum River revitalization project will take at least seven years to c…
Agar perjalanan liburan di pantai lancar dan menyenangkan, sebelum berangkat pastikan Anda mencatat …
Bagi pengidap maag, kafein bisa menjadi pemicu maag kambuh.
The plane that flew Kim Jong Un to China this week is officially known as "Chammae-1", or Goshawk-1, after the national …
Swiss food giant Nestle announced Monday it will pay $7.15 billion in cash for the rights to market Starbucks products around the …
Over the past decade Chinese investors have conquered dozens of chateaux in Bordeaux, France's famed wine-growing region.
The Philippines shuttered its most famous holiday island Boracay to tourists on Thursday for a six-month clean-up, which the gover…
The Komodo National Park Management has banned fishermen from operating in diving sites in the park in order to preserve the ecosy…
The Philippines is set to deploy hundreds of riot police to top holiday island Boracay to keep travellers out and head off potenti…
China is encouraging its southern island of Hainan to develop horse racing and introduce a raft of reforms as Beijing pushes the t…
AccorHotels is readying to expand investment into the country, including 'New Bali’s'.
Japanese entrepreneurs were interested to invest in North Sumatra's tourism sector, especially in Lake Toba area.
For the first time in history, hamburger sales in France have soared higher than the classic baguette jambon-beurre sandwich as Fr…