Indonesia Ready to Participate in Janadriyah Festival

Riyadh: Indonesia is ready to be the guest of honour for the 33rd Janadriyah festival that will take place from December 2018 until January 2019.



The Janadriyah festival is the biggest cultural event in Saudi Arabia. The annual festival is organized by the Saudi National Guard.

"As the guest of honour, Indonesia will give its best during the Janadriyah festival," said Presidential Special Envoy for Middle East and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Alwi Shihab in a written statement on Monday."Indonesia will show various performances and films during the cultural festival," he added.This year's festival is set to be opened by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on December 20. The upcoming festival is expected to attract millions of visitors from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries."I appreciate Indonesia's commitment to make this event successful" said National Guard Minister Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al Muqrin in the written statement received by Medcom.id.(WAH)