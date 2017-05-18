En
Cooking Quickly With These 3 Tips

Yatin Suleha    •    18 Mei 2017 22:52 WIB
food & beverage
En Food & Travel (En)
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Cooking needs a lot of time. Cooking also requires a lot of motivation.

These tips could simplify the process:

1. Buy ingredients
You should do ingredients such as meats, vegetables and spices earlier. You could buy the ingredients earlier.

2. Do preparations
You should do preparations such as cleaning, peeling and cutting. You could do the preparations during spare time.

3. Use tools
You should use tools such as blender, food processor, pressure cooker. You could use the tools easily.


(WAH)

