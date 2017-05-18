Cooking Quickly With These 3 Tips

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Cooking needs a lot of time. Cooking also requires a lot of motivation.



These tips could simplify the process:

1. Buy ingredientsYou should do ingredients such as meats, vegetables and spices earlier. You could buy the ingredients earlier.2. Do preparationsYou should do preparations such as cleaning, peeling and cutting. You could do the preparations during spare time.3. Use toolsYou should use tools such as blender, food processor, pressure cooker. You could use the tools easily.(WAH)