Sonya Michaella    •    05 April 2017 16:39 WIB
US Vice Ambassador Promotes American Food Products
United States Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Brian Mcfeeters (right) (Photo:MTVN/Sonya Michaella)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta:  United States Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Brian Mcfeeters attended the Food & Hotel Indonesia 2017 at the Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Mcfeeters visited United States stands. He welcomed United States exhibitors.

"Indonesia can import more United States products," he said 

The diplomat promoted United States food products. He offered United States beef products.

"We have various potential food products," he stated.

"We have many high-quality beef productss," he mentioned.


(WAH)

