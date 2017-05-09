En
These 4 Foods Could Cause Constipation

Torie Natalova    •    09 Mei 2017 23:58 WIB
These 4 Foods Could Cause Constipation
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Constipation could be caused by bad habits. Constipation could be triggered by unhealthy foods.

You should avoid these things:

1. Eating processed foods.
Processed foods will obstruct digestion.

2. Consuming diuretic foods.
Diuretic foods will increase dehydration.

3. Consuming dairy products.
Dairy products will induce lactose intolerance.

4. Consuming medications.
Medications could affect metabolism.


