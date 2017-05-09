These 4 Foods Could Cause Constipation

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Constipation could be caused by bad habits. Constipation could be triggered by unhealthy foods.



You should avoid these things:

1. Eating processed foods.Processed foods will obstruct digestion.2. Consuming diuretic foods.Diuretic foods will increase dehydration.3. Consuming dairy products.Dairy products will induce lactose intolerance.4. Consuming medications.Medications could affect metabolism.(WAH)