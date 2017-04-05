En
3 Tips to Get Better Sleep

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    05 April 2017 23:57 WIB
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Sleep can provide many heathy benefits. Lack of sleep can cause various health issues. 

You should chek these three conditions:

1. Duration
You should sleep around eight hours. It will maintain your metabolism.

2. Continuity
You should sleep with few interruptions. It will preserve your energy.

3. Deep sleep
You should get enough deep sleep states. It will refresh your body.


