3 Tips to Get Better Sleep

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Sleep can provide many heathy benefits. Lack of sleep can cause various health issues.



You should chek these three conditions:

1. DurationYou should sleep around eight hours. It will maintain your metabolism.2. ContinuityYou should sleep with few interruptions. It will preserve your energy.3. Deep sleepYou should get enough deep sleep states. It will refresh your body.(WAH)