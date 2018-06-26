En
Koreas Hold Talks on Connecting Railways

Trump Boasts of Quality Mane

JCI Up 9.77 Points in First Session

   26 Juni 2018 11:46 WIB
united states
Lifestyle
Trump Boasts of Quality Mane
In this file photo taken on January 10, 2018, US President Donald Trump's hair shines as he speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo:AFP/Jim Watson)

Washington: President Donald Trump took time Monday to boast of his "great" hair, the subject of long-running speculation it might be a wig.

"That's one of the great things I got. Everybody used to say my hair is phony. It's not my hair. I'm wearing a hair piece," the blond 72-year-old president told supporters in South Carolina, where he campaigned for Governor Henry McMaster.

"They never said that anymore. I've been caught in rainstorms, winds 60 miles (95 kilometers) an hour," Trump went on, warning those with hairpieces: "If it's not your hair, don't run for office, folks."

The president's doctor released records indicating that his patient was prescribed medication to prevent hair loss. (AFP)


