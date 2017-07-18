Mantaining Clean Drum Brakes

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bad habits can affect your motorcycle's cleanliness. Ignored dirt will hamper your motorcycle's performance.



Dirt will affect the drum brakes. They will produce squeaking sounds.

The squeaking sounds are caused by frictions at the drum brakes. The sounds are considered as signs of mechanical issues.“The squeaking sounds are usually caused by dirt at the drum brakes," said Yosie, a mechanic for Bangbrand Autoshop in East Bekasi, West Java, to Metrotvnews.com.It is advised to clean your motorcycle at least once a week. It is important to check the drum brakes.(WAH)