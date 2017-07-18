En
Govt to Push Rupiah Redenomination Bill

Jokowi Meets South Sulawesi Clerics

Jokowi Receives MPR Speaker at Palace

Govt Urged to Study Online Taxi Industry

Mantaining Clean Drum Brakes

M. Bagus Rachmanto    •    18 Juli 2017 23:40 WIB
automotive
En Lifestyle (En)
Mantaining Clean Drum Brakes
Illustration (Photo: MI/Gino Hadi)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bad habits can affect your motorcycle's cleanliness. Ignored dirt will hamper your motorcycle's performance.

Dirt will affect the drum brakes. They will produce squeaking sounds.

The squeaking sounds are caused by frictions at the drum brakes. The sounds are considered as signs of mechanical issues.

“The squeaking sounds are usually caused by dirt at the drum brakes," said Yosie, a mechanic for Bangbrand Autoshop in East Bekasi, West Java, to Metrotvnews.com.

It is advised to clean your motorcycle at least once a week. It is important to check the drum brakes.


(WAH)

