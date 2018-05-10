Arab Fashion Week Eschews the Abaya with Resort-Couture

Dubai: As the abaya witnesses a global resurgence, the sixth edition of Arab Fashion Week opened Wednesday with fallen angels, Rococo corsets, cupcake headbands and nary a kaftan in sight.
Billed as an official fashion week alongside the famed Paris, Milan and London shows, the Arab edition of fashion week is the sole event dedicated entirely to ready-couture and pre-collections.
President Donald Trump appears poised to drive a stake through the heart of the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, when he announces his v…
French leader Emmanuel Macron reinforced Wednesday his commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, saying no one wants an escalation of t…
Iran on Monday dismissed "unfounded" accusations by new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over its "ambition to dom…
A young Saudi Arabian princess inspired by her time living in Tokyo is the new face of fashion in an ultraconservative kingdom, wh…
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected any hopes of rewriting a nuclear deal with world powers Wednesday, after the leaders …
International donors are expected Wednesday to pledge billions of dollars for Syria after the UN's special envoy warned of a l…
US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for a "new" deal with Iran Tuesday, looking beyo…
Iran banned the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by banks and financial institutions on Monday amid ongoing debate over h…
UN security experts have said they were negotiating with Syrian and Russian authorities for international chemical inspectors to d…
Blockbuster action flick "Black Panther" will play at a cinema test screening in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, the first in a …
Ada lima kebiasaan buruk yang tanpa disadari dilakukan banyak orang setiap pagi. Apakah termasuk And…
Menjadi tua adalah proses yang tak bisa ditolak. Namun, Anda masih bisa memperlambat prosesnya …
A waxwork of Meghan Markle wearing a replica of her diamond engagement ring was unveiled on Wednesday at London's Madame Tussa…
It's late and the strip-club crowd is braying. Except the sexy firefighter who sashays out to wild applause is no ordinary str…
The most political Cannes film festival in years opens Tuesday with female stars vowing to protest on the red carpet, two top dire…
For the first time in almost 70 years there will be no Nobel Literature Prize this year, as the Swedish Academy that selects the l…
At a century-old workshop in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood, craftsman Yuichi Hirose brushes dye across meticulously hand-cut stencil…
The waterfall appears to run down the wall of a room and across the floor, but the flow is an illusion, a digital exhibit at a new…
A naked statue of Donald Trump, complete with a distended belly and jowly sneer, is to go on display at a Haunted Museum after a p…
Two of Bollywood's greatest stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, will share a screen together for the first time in almos…
Rapper Kanye West, on the receiving end of criticism in the music world after backing President Donald Trump, sparked fresh outrag…
"Avengers: Infinity War" took in $630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time, industry est…