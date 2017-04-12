4 Symptoms of Lack of Potassium

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Lack of potassium can cause health issues. lack of pottasium can affect body organs.



These are signs of lack of potassium:

1. ConstipationLack of potassium could disturb digestive organs.2. High blood pressureLack of potassium could obstruct blood vessels.3. NumbnessLack of potassium could trouble nerves.4. FatigueLack of potassium could weaken rmuscles.(WAH)