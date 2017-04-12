En
4 Symptoms of Lack of Potassium

Torie Natalova    •    12 April 2017 23:40 WIB
health
Lifestyle
4 Symptoms of Lack of Potassium
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Lack of potassium can cause health issues. lack of pottasium can affect body organs. 

These are signs of lack of potassium:

1. Constipation
Lack of potassium could disturb digestive organs.

2. High blood pressure
Lack of potassium could obstruct blood vessels.

3. Numbness
Lack of potassium could trouble nerves.

4. Fatigue
Lack of potassium could weaken rmuscles.


(WAH)

