En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

4 Foods to Prevent Low Blood Sugar

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    02 Mei 2017 21:49 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
4 Foods to Prevent Low Blood Sugar
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Diabetic patients should monitor their eating habits. Diabetic patients should control their blood sugar levels.

These foods could prevent low blood sugar:

Baca juga
1. Soda drinks
Soda drinks could increase low blood sugar quickly.

2. Fruit juices
Fruit juices could improve low blood sugar naturally.

3. Raisins
Raisins could normalize low blood sugar orderly.

4. Honey and sugar
Honey and sugar could treat low blood sugar safely.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.0435 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv