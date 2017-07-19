4 Tips to Ease Ear Infection on Toddler

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Ear infection could affect young toddlers. The infection could trigger other health issues.



These few tips could ease the problem:

1. Warm compressYou could use a small wet fabric.2. Oil massageYou could use an olive oil.3. Drinking waterThe toddler's body should stay hydrated throughout the day.4. Sleeping positionThe toddler's head should be higher during sleeping time.(WAH)