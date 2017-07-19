En
Burger

Most Popular

Markus Nari Named As New Suspect in E-KTP Graft Case

Markus Nari Named As New Suspect in E-KTP Graft Case

4 Tips to Ease Ear Infection on Toddler

4 Tips to Ease Ear Infection on Toddler

Jokowi Attends APKASI Meeting

Jokowi Attends APKASI Meeting

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

4 Tips to Ease Ear Infection on Toddler

Sri Yanti Nainggolan    •    19 Juli 2017 23:50 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
4 Tips to Ease Ear Infection on Toddler
Illustration (Photo: MTVN

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Ear infection could affect young toddlers. The infection could trigger other health issues.

These few tips could ease the problem:

Baca juga
1. Warm compress
You could use a small wet fabric. 

2. Oil massage
You could use an olive oil.

3. Drinking water
The toddler's body should stay hydrated throughout the day.

4. Sleeping position
The toddler's head should be higher during sleeping time.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.0429 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv