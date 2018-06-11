Kanye Ties Number One Streak with New Album

New York: Headline-grabbing rapper Kanye West has tied the record for the longest streak of albums to hit number one on the US chart with his latest release, "Ye."
The album debuted at the top on the benchmark Billboard 200 chart announced late Sunday, marking his eighth straight release to reach number one -- tying West with The Beatles in their heyday as well as fellow rapper Eminem.
Japanese entertainment giant Sony on Tuesday announced a $1.9-billion deal to acquire EMI Music Publishing, one of the world's…
A 13-year-old Syrian refugee boy became the star of the Cannes film festival Friday for his heartbreaking performance in a Lebanes…
Television is making cinema a "vintage genre", John Travolta said Wednesday at the Cannes film festival, lamenting that …
Comic books legend Stan Lee is suing the entertainment company he co-founded for damages topping $1 billion, accusing bosses of tr…
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Menurut American Diabetes Association, penyandang diabetes dianjurkan mengonsumsi minuman nol …
Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN for which he took v…
A lot of Indonesian mothers still wrongly believe that their babies drool due to unachieved pregancy cravings.
At this advanced era, online shopping is not something new for the public. As the result, the vast options of online sellers…
Why Hollywood actresses always look young? Aside from the expensive treatments, there are also various make up tricks.
The cause of endometriosis is still uncertain until the present moment, despite various researches. So far, there has yet to be sa…
Vitamin C possesses many benefits for your vital organs. Lacking vitamin C could trigger various health issues, including sleeping…
Every minute, smokers get through nearly 11 million cigarettes and 10 die from the habit, experts say, in an industry that generat…
Serena Williams admitted her eye-catching, figure-hugging black catsuit she sported on her Roland Garros return on Tuesday was ins…
With "Solo: A Star Wars Story" proving an intergalactic dud on its opening weekend, analysts have been pondering whether…