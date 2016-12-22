Best Way to Clean Car Window Tints

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: People usually use chemicals to clean car windows. However, people should not use chemicals to clean car window tints.



"The chemicals will damage the window tints," PT V-kool Indo Lestari marketing officer Nurlaela Sari told Metrotvnews.

"The color will change. The function will be lost," Nurlaela explained.What is the best way to wash window tints?"You can use baby soap. It is usually chemical free," she stated.(WAH)