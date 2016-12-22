En
Police Move 4 Terror Suspects to Jakarta

BNPB Waits Reports on Bima Floods

JISDOR Improves to Rp13435 Per Dollar

Best Way to Clean Car Window Tints

Monitor Electrical Condition With Car Battery Indicator

22 Desember 2016 23:14 WIB
automotive
Lifestyle
Best Way to Clean Car Window Tints
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta:  People usually use chemicals to clean car windows. However, people should not use chemicals to clean car window tints.

"The chemicals will damage the window tints," PT V-kool Indo Lestari marketing officer Nurlaela Sari told Metrotvnews.

"The color will change. The function will be lost," Nurlaela explained.

What is the best way to wash window tints?

"You can use baby soap. It is usually chemical free," she stated.


(WAH)

