The Correct Way to Attach Window Film in Your Car

Ainto Harry Budiawan    •    19 Juni 2018 21:57 WIB
The Correct Way to Attach Window Film in Your Car
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: Window film is an important component for a car. It could reduce the heat that enters the car cabin. 

Before attaching the window film, you should learn the correct method. If not, you could get a bad result

"At least the window should not be opened for 2x24 hours" said PT V-Kool Indo Lestari marketing official Nurlaela Sari.

"This is because the glue is not yet dried," she added.

It is recommended to expose the window to the sun. It is aimed to make the glue dry faster.


(WAH)

