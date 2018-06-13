Bend It Like Modi: Indian PM Trots and Treads in Fitness Video

Pakistan's long-awaited new airport in the capital Islamabad opened its doors Thursday, after years of delays and embarrassing…
At least 25 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and five other journalists, when two …
Hundreds of Bangladeshis staged protests and tearful tributes at Rana Plaza Tuesday on the fifth anniversary of one of the world&#…
As grief and outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old crescendoed in India last week, a wrenching video of the suppos…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Headline-grabbing rapper Kanye West has tied the record for the longest streak of albums to hit number one on the US chart with hi…
Celebrity chef and food critic Anthony Bourdain has committed suicide, according to the television network CNN for which he took v…
A lot of Indonesian mothers still wrongly believe that their babies drool due to unachieved pregancy cravings.
At this advanced era, online shopping is not something new for the public. As the result, the vast options of online sellers…
Why Hollywood actresses always look young? Aside from the expensive treatments, there are also various make up tricks.
The cause of endometriosis is still uncertain until the present moment, despite various researches. So far, there has yet to be sa…
Vitamin C possesses many benefits for your vital organs. Lacking vitamin C could trigger various health issues, including sleeping…
Every minute, smokers get through nearly 11 million cigarettes and 10 die from the habit, experts say, in an industry that generat…
Serena Williams admitted her eye-catching, figure-hugging black catsuit she sported on her Roland Garros return on Tuesday was ins…