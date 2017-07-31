En
Burger
Avoiding Accident During Long Travel

Ainto Harry Budiawan    •    31 Juli 2017 23:16 WIB
automotive
En Lifestyle (En)
Avoiding Accident During Long Travel
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Traffic accidents are mainly caused by human factors. Car drivers are easily tired during long travels. 

Human factors can be minimized with thorough preparations. Long travels can be done with enough rests. 

You could rest once every three hours during long travel. You could rest once every four hours in the middle of severe traffic jam.

"We usually prioritize speed. We often ignore safety," the Rifat Drive Labs director Rifat Sungkar said.

"That is a wrong mindset," the national rally driver said.

(WAH)

