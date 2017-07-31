Avoiding Accident During Long Travel

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Traffic accidents are mainly caused by human factors. Car drivers are easily tired during long travels.
Human factors can be minimized with thorough preparations. Long travels can be done with enough rests.
The troubled airbag maker at the centre of the auto industry's biggest-ever safety recall is headed for bankruptcy.
Using car air conditioning will make your journey more comfortable. However, the habit will make your body more tired.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2017 at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, J…
PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN) exported around 15,400 completely built up (CBU) vehicles and 3,500 completely kno…
You should not only wash the car exterior. You should also clean the car interior.
Dirt could harm your motorcyle. Mud could damage your back brake.
Bikers should carefully clean their helmet shield. They could incidentally scratch their helmet shield.
Floodwater can damage brake pads. The problem can reduce their effectiveness.
Rainwater can harm your car engine. It also can also damage your car body.
Bikers should increase their concentration during rain. They should maintain their balance during wet condition
Selain rutin mengikuti sesi latihan dan menghadapi padatnya jadwal pertandingan, beberapa pemain bol…
Orang pada umumnya berasumsi bahwa makanan sehat identik dengan harga yang relatif lebih mahal. Namu…
Fibromylgia can trigger various health problems. The condition can trigger chronic pain, muscle strain, sleeping disorder, anxiety…
Overweight people often snore during sleep. They often has the problem throughout the night.
?Wiper rubbers should be maintained regularly. The tools should be ready during rain.
All children have their own characteristics. Some are picky, while some cannot stop eating.
Cinnamon could treat a number of diseases such as respiratory disruptions, bacteria infections and digestion issues.
Iron is the main component for the growth of a child's health. The mineral assists to increase blood flow, as the lack of iron…
Lubricant oil is an important part of a vehicle. Lubricant oil is the main protection of the engine.
Ear infection could affect young toddlers. The infection could trigger other health issues.
Bad habits can affect your motorcycle's cleanliness. Ignored dirts will hamper your motorcycle's performance.
Every car is equipped with a cabin lamp that is placed on the cabin.