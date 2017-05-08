4 Habits That Could Trigger Kidney Stones

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: A study showed that more than one million Indonesians have kidney stones.



The disease is usually associated with old people. The disease is actually common among young people.

These habits could trigger risks factors for kidney stones:1. Drinking too less water.2. Drinking too much soda.2. Holding urine for long periods of time.3. Sitting down for long perods of time.(WAH)