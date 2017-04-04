En
En
4 Causes of Stomach Cramp in Women

Torie Natalova    •    04 April 2017 23:42 WIB
4 Causes of Stomach Cramp in Women
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Stomach cramp could be caused by various diseases. Stomach cramp could also be caused by other factors.

1. Uterine fibroids 
The disease could trigger inflammation.

2. Ovarian torsion
The disease could trigger intense pain.

3. Endometriosis
The disease could trigger discomfort.

4. Contraception
You should check the stomach cramp immediately.


(WAH)

