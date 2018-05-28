Boyband BTS Make K-Pop History Topping US Album Charts

Seoul: Korean boyband phenomenon BTS have become the first K-Pop group to rise to the top of the US album charts, a vivid illustration of the genre's growing global appeal.
Known for boyish good looks, floppy haircuts and meticulously choreographed dance moves, the septet has become one of South Korea's best known and most lucrative musical exports.
Comic books legend Stan Lee is suing the entertainment company he co-founded for damages topping $1 billion, accusing bosses of tr…
The most political Cannes film festival in years opens Tuesday with female stars vowing to protest on the red carpet, two top dire…
For the first time in almost 70 years there will be no Nobel Literature Prize this year, as the Swedish Academy that selects the l…
"Avengers: Infinity War" took in $630 million in its first weekend, the highest global opening of all time, industry est…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
The battery indicator light functions as an indicator for the battery refill system in your car.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle will direct the next James Bond film, with actor Daniel Craig returning for the fifth time as …
Bad eating habits could affect your digestive system. These bad decisions could trigger various digestive problems.
Every car is equipped with side mirrors to monitor surrroundings. However, many drivers are unaware of the correct ways to use the…
China surpassed North America to become the world's largest movie market during the first quarter of 2018, fuelled in part by …
One of the issues as a new mother is lack of sleeping time after taking care of the little one.
Japanese entertainment giant Sony on Tuesday announced a $1.9-billion deal to acquire EMI Music Publishing, one of the world's…
A 13-year-old Syrian refugee boy became the star of the Cannes film festival Friday for his heartbreaking performance in a Lebanes…
Prince Charles will be the one to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry, palace officials said F…