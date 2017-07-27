En
Police to Secure 287 Rally

Police to Secure 287 Rally

Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

VP Kalla Receives Japanese Envoy, Disccusses Maritime Cooperation

VP Kalla Receives Japanese Envoy, Disccusses Maritime Cooperation

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

Protecting Car Wipers from Heat

M. Bagus Rachmanto    •    27 Juli 2017 22:29 WIB
Protecting Car Wipers from Heat
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Wiper rubbers should be maintained regularly. The tools should be ready during rain. 
 
Sun exposure could harden wiper rubbers. Hot window could damage the tools.

"The hot window could harden the  wiper blades  faster," a mechanic named Abdul Rohman told Metrotvnews.com.

It is easy to protect the wiper blades from the issue. It is advised to lift the wiper blades during parking under the sun. 

The measure could maintain the structure of the wiper blades. The trick could prolong the usage period of the tools.


(WAH)

