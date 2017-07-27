Protecting Car Wipers from Heat

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Wiper rubbers should be maintained regularly. The tools should be ready during rain.



Sun exposure could harden wiper rubbers. Hot window could damage the tools.



"The hot window could harden the wiper blades faster," a mechanic named Abdul Rohman told Metrotvnews.com.

It is easy to protect the wiper blades from the issue. It is advised to lift the wiper blades during parking under the sun.The measure could maintain the structure of the wiper blades. The trick could prolong the usage period of the tools.(WAH)