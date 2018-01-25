Hindu Queen Film Opens in India amid Violence Threats

New Delhi: Thousands of police in riot gear guarded cinemas across India on Thursday amid threats of violence by Hindu hardliners opposed to the release of a movie about a legendary Hindu queen and a Muslim king.
Some schools near Delhi closed after an attack on a school bus while distributors in several states have said they will not show "Padmaavat" because of fears of violence.
