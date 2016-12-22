En
Burger

Police Move 4 Terror Suspects to Jakarta

BNPB Waits Reports on Bima Floods

JISDOR Improves to Rp13435 Per Dollar

Best Way to Clean Car Window Tints

Monitor Electrical Condition With Car Battery Indicator

M. Bagus Rachmanto    •    22 Desember 2016 23:47 WIB
automotive
Monitor Electrical Condition With Car Battery Indicator
Illustration (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Battery indicator on the dashboard can show electrical condition in the car.

"The battery indicator normally turns off when the engine starts," Fahmi Jaya Motor car repair shop owner Fahmi told Metrotvnews.

"It means the alternator functions properly," he continued.

The alternator powers the electrical system. It also charges the battery.

The car does not have enough power without the alternator. It can lose power suddenly.


(WAH)

