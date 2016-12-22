Monitor Electrical Condition With Car Battery Indicator

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Battery indicator on the dashboard can show electrical condition in the car.



"The battery indicator normally turns off when the engine starts," Fahmi Jaya Motor car repair shop owner Fahmi told Metrotvnews.

"It means the alternator functions properly," he continued.The alternator powers the electrical system. It also charges the battery.The car does not have enough power without the alternator. It can lose power suddenly.(WAH)