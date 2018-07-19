Falcon Pictures to Hold Si Doel The Movie Premiere in Netherlands

Jakarta: Indonesian production house Falcon Pictures is ready to hold the premiere of Si Doel The Movie in the Netherlands.



Falcon Pictures will use the historic Pathe Tuschinski theatre for the event. It will bring 80 people of cast and crew to the European country.

"It is a new way. Si Doel The Movie could be the pioneer," director and lead actor Rano Karno said in a written statement received by Medcom.id."We are used to come to Malaysia, Singapore or Brunei. It is the first in Europe," he added.The delegation reportedly will fly to the Netherlands this weekend. They will also invite film bloggers from various European countries such as the United Kingdom, France and others."We will centralize the event in the Netherlands. We will invite them to the premiere," he added.Si Doel The Movie will be released in Indonesia on August 2.(WAH)