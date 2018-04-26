Jokowi Meets Local Muslim Fashion Community

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged local Muslim fashion designers to conquer international markets.



The PDI Perjuangan politician met with the local Muslim fashion community on Wednesday morning. He discussed about the emerging industry during the meeting.

"I see the potentials. I see the talents," said Jokowi at the Bogor Palace on Thursday morning."We should promote our products. We should dominate foreign markets," he said.According to the government data, Indonesia's fashion industry is valued at Rp166 trillion. Meanwhile, the country's Muslim fashion industry is valued at Rp54 trillion.The 2018 Muslim Fashion Festival was held at the Jakarta Convention Center earlier this month. The fashion event was attended by 100 Muslim fashion designers from across Indonesia.(WAH)