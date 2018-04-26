Jokowi Meets Local Muslim Fashion Community

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged local Muslim fashion designers to conquer international markets.
The PDI Perjuangan politician met with the local Muslim fashion community on Wednesday morning. He discussed about the emerging industry during the meeting.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Kertajati International Airport project in Majalengka, West Java on Tuesday…
Coordinating Minister for Martime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is to open an Islamic conference at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on May 1, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged regional leaders to develop investment acceleration task forces.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident the new ASEAN Secretariat building can be operational in early 20…
Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited An Nawawi Tanara Islamic Boarding School in Serang, Banten on Wednesday, February…
South Kalimantan clerics have recommended President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to pick a running mate who has strong Islamic b…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the US-ASEAN Business Council delegation at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on…
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
American author George R.R. Martin Wednesday announced a new book to be released in November, but fans may be disappointed to lear…
A member of popular Japanese boy band Tokio has been accused of forcibly kissing a high school girl at his apartment, local media …
More than two dozen superheroes. One big baddie. Let the mega-battle begin, and watch the box office receipts pile up.
The global music industry soared a record 8.1 percent last year as digital sales for the first time made up the majority of revenu…
Kate, the wife of Prince William, gave birth to a baby son on Monday, the couple's third child who is fifth in line to the Bri…
An Indian man missing for 40 years has had an emotional reunion with his family after a YouTube video of him singing a popular Bol…
Outfits and instruments by late pop icon Prince, who was known for his distinct and unique style, will go under the hammer in New …
Blockbuster action flick "Black Panther" will play at a cinema test screening in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, the first in a …
A South Korean actress who was once kidnapped by the North's agents on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un's late father and …
Masazo Nonaka from Japan was recognised Tuesday as the world's oldest man at the ripe old age of 112, as his family revealed h…