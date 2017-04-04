4 Tips to prolong Aging Process

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: You could prolong aging process. You could maintain healthy body and mind.



you could try these tips:

1. Healthy eating habitsYou should consume omega-3 fatty acids. They could maintain telomeres.2. SportsYou should carry out aerobics. They could strengthen telomeres.2. Good moodsYou should produce positive thoughts. They could prevent depression.4. HobbiesYou should do fun hobbies. They could ease stress.(WAH)