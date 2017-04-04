En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

4 Tips to prolong Aging Process

Torie Natalova    •    04 April 2017 23:56 WIB
health
En Lifestyle (En)
4 Tips to prolong Aging Process
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: You could prolong aging process. You could maintain healthy body and mind. 

you could try these tips:

Baca juga
1. Healthy eating habits
You should consume omega-3 fatty acids. They could maintain telomeres.

2. Sports
You should carry out aerobics. They could strengthen telomeres.

2. Good moods
You should produce positive thoughts. They could prevent depression.

4. Hobbies
You should do fun hobbies. They could ease stress.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - lifestyle-en/ rendering in 0.0417 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv