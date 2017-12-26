Preventing Bad Smell inside Your Helmet

En
M. Bagus Rachmanto    •    26 Desember 2017 22:43 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Gino Hadi)

Jakarta: Moist and wet helmets, due to sweats or rainwater, may trigger unpleasant smells. This moist and wet helmets also may attract  unhealthy bacteria.

Therefore, your helmets must be cleaned periodically , as they may be infested by Staphylococcus bacteria that can be the cause of skin diseases such as tinea versicolor, ringworm and scabies. 

This may negatively affect your hair and scalp.  you may feel an itch and have dandruff. 

Washing your helmets is the best way to get rid of the Staphylococcus bacteria. However, how can it be done if you are working in your office?

The easiest way is to clean the helmet with a hand drier. The next step  is to spray the helmet with a special anti-bacterial liquid.

"Wearing moist or wet helmets would create uneasy feelings. Lucklily, the helmet foam can be easily dismantled. So, the helmet can be thoroughly washed," said the Marketing Director of PT Danapersadaraya Motor Industries (DMI), Johanes Cokrodiharjo.


(WAH)

