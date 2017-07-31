En
5 Foods to Prevent Fibromyglia

Torie Natalova    •    31 Juli 2017 22:48 WIB
health
5 Foods to Prevent Fibromyglia
Illustration (Photo: MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Fibromylgia can trigger various health problems. The condition can trigger chronic pain, muscle strain, sleeping disorder, anxiety and depression.

The disease can be prevented with these foods:

1. Soba
Soba contains malic acid that could tackle muscle pain. 

2. Fig 
Fig contains ficin that could ease muscle inflammation. 

3. Chilli
Chili contains capsaicin found that could reduce temporary pain.

4. Spinach
Spinach contains magnesium that could overcome exhaustion, insomnia and stress.

5. Pineapple
Pineaple contains manganese that could form collagen.


