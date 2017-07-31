5 Foods to Prevent Fibromyglia

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Fibromylgia can trigger various health problems. The condition can trigger chronic pain, muscle strain, sleeping disorder, anxiety and depression.



The disease can be prevented with these foods:

1. SobaSoba contains malic acid that could tackle muscle pain.2. FigFig contains ficin that could ease muscle inflammation.3. ChilliChili contains capsaicin found that could reduce temporary pain.4. SpinachSpinach contains magnesium that could overcome exhaustion, insomnia and stress.5. PineapplePineaple contains manganese that could form collagen.