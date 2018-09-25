2018 Korean Festival to Take Place Next Month

Jakarta: The South Korean Embassy in Indonesia is ready to hold the 2018 Korean Festival in several major cities next month.



"We have prepared four categories namely K-Food, K-Content, K-Perfomance and K-Exhibition," the South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Kim Chang-Beom told reporters on Tuesday

"We believe that the Indonesian public will enthustiastically welcome the events," he added.The festival will be supported by government agencies and corporations from the two countries. It will be started with the Korean Food Festival in Tangerang.The Korea-Indonesia Film Festival and the Korea-ASEAN Film Festival will be held at CGV Grand Indonesia and CGV Pacific Place from October 18-21. Similar film festivals will also be held in Palembang, Yogyakarta and Semarang next month.(WAH)